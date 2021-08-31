School closures continue for some campuses, PRCC, Poplarville to reopen Wednesday

School closures will continue Wednesday for two of the county’s three school districts.

Picayune School District campuses will remain closed on Wednesday. The district has been closed since Monday, when Hurricane Ida had just finished passing through the county.

Schools in the Pearl River County School District will also remain closed on Wednesday.

That district has been closed since Aug. 16, due to a high number of COVID cases that occurred at the start of the school year. The district was expected to reopen on Aug. 27, but the storm caused that date to be delayed.

Poplarville School District campuses are expected to reopen Wednesday, according to information on the districts website.

Pearl River Community College will resume classes at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residence halls reopened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.