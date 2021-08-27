Sandbags available in city of Picayune
The following is an alert from City Hall of Picayune.
“With the potential tropical system and possible hurricane moving into our area over the next several days the City would like to encourage everyone to make their necessary preparations now.
City Residents may bag their own sandbags at 5 locations throughout the city:
Leola Jordan Park – East Canal St
JP Johnson Park – Rosa St
Mildred Mitchell Park – Daniels Rd
1st United Pentecostal Church – Kendrick Ln
Lot at 1206 Pinewood Dr
If you are elderly or handicapped and need assistance with sandbags you may call 601-799-0602. After hours call Central Station 601-798-6513 or Dispatch 601-749-5485.
Friendship Park will be making necessary storm preparations and will be closing. Gates to the park will close Saturday at 6 p.m. “
