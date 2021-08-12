COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Breanna Richardson will represent Team USA at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Word Series stop over the weekend in Constanta, Romania.

Richardson, a native of Conyers, Georgia, will be joined by Blake Dietrick (Princeton/Wellesley, Massachusetts), N’Dea Jones (Texas A&M/Lawrenceville, Georgia) and Jordan Reynolds (Tennessee/Portland, Oregon) at the event. All four athletes are members of Force 10 3×3, which is the first United States professional 3×3 women’s teams.

Team USA will face off with Canada on Friday at 9:25 a.m. CT followed by host Romania on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. CT in pool B action. After pool play, the top two teams for each pool will advance to championship play. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals also will be played on Saturday.

All games are slated to be streamed online courtesy of the FIBA’s 3×3 YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/3x3planet. Fans also can receive updates from @USA3x3 on Twitter and Instagram.

Richardson recently helped the USA to a 5-0 mark and a tournament title at the 2021 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series stop in Klaipeda, Lithuania from July 30-31.

Mississippi State racked up a 111-34 record during Richardson’s four seasons in the Maroon and White from 2013-14 to 2016-17. The Bulldogs made two NCAA Final Four trips, headed by a 34-5 mark and a National Championship Game appearance during her senior season.

Richardson amassed 1,110 career points and 727 career rebounds. The 1,110 points are 20th, while her 727 rebounds sit 10th in program history. One of the most memorable moments of her State career was her go-ahead three-pointer with 34 seconds left during a 74-72 win over Michigan State that secured a NCAA Sweet 16 berth during her junior season in 2015-16.

