Poplarville School District approves budget

The Poplarville School Board of Trustees approved the district’s financial budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during Monday’s meeting.

The district is expected to bring in a total revenue of $19.6 million from local, state, federal and 16th section sources. Half of that budget comes from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, a state source. Local sources combine for 30 percent of the revenue. The school district is expected to collect $109,000 of its revenue from 16th section sources, involving interest, timber sales and hunting and fishing leases.

The district’s expenditures total $22.7 million, leaving a $3 million shortfall.

Forty-nine percent of the expenditures will cover instructional services, these services include paying teachers, assistant teachers and buying their supplies. Fifteen percent pays for student support services, school administration and transportation services.

Salaries, employee benefits, professional services, property services and supplies total $20 million in expenses. Fifty–one percent of that total funds employee salaries and 20 percent funds employee benefits.

According to the budget the district will have to draw $3.1 million from the district’s fund balance to cover the shortfall. The fund balance currently has a balance of $13.1 million, which is expected to be $9.5 million after this fiscal year.