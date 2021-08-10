Picayune library to host rummage sale, blood drive this weekend

The Crosby Library is hosting a few events for the community this weekend.

Two events are being offered at the local library in Picayune, both are set for this weekend.

The Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial will be hosting an indoor rummage sale Friday Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. and a blood drive on Saturday.

The rummage sale will feature household items, clothes and everyday garage sale items. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at Holland Hall on Thursday Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Friends of the Library will manage the donations and run the rummage sale; they are volunteers at the library. All purchases made at the rummage sale will help fund operations at the library. Funds raised by Friends of the Library during a previous event were used to renovate the facility’s public restrooms.

On Aug. 14, the Margaret Reed Crosby Library will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Friends of the Library will also run this event and every donor will receive a “Friends” T-shirt and automatically be entered into a drawing for a gift basket that contains a $50 Visa gift card and other items. The winner will be announced at the end of the blood drive.

Walk-ins will be accepted and a sign-in registration will be held inside the library or interested parties can make an appointment by calling (800)-86-BLOOD.