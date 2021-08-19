‘One Button Studio’ Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

With the simple push of a button, faculty members at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) can enhance their curriculum preparation and instruction through an innovative recording program that requires no previous video production experience.

Earlier this year USM introduced the “One Button Studio,” an automated, simplified video studio, at four locations on the Hattiesburg campus. Each studio is equipped with a combination of special hardware and software that allows users to simply plug a flash drive into a USB port and push a button to start recording. The design of the studio allows users to create high-quality and polished video projects without prior knowledge about lights and cameras.

Dr. Masha Krsmanovic, assistant professor of higher education and student affairs at USM, says the innovative asset has provided multiple benefits.

“I have used the One Button Studio for different purposes, ranging from recording a full lecture for students to watch along with my PowerPoint, to recording brief introductory videos that I post in Canvas so students can get to know me before the semester starts,” she said. “I have also used the studio to record other materials, such as introductions to other videos I want students to watch in various courses.”

And what about the ease of use?

“It truly is as simple as it sounds, a ‘one-button’ tool,” said Krsmanovic. “The equipment is user-friendly, and I particularly like that the keyboard offers only a couple of very basic options, making it especially simple to use. Another feature I like is the demo video available as an option on the keyboard. Once I’m done with a recording, there is nothing else I need to do. My video presentation is instantly ready to go.”

The studios are currently available in Scianna Hall (College of Business and Economic Development); Chain Technology Center (College of Arts and Sciences); Asbury Hall (College of Nursing and Health Professions) and Owings-McQuagge Hall (College of Education and Human Sciences).

David Sliman, chief information officer at USM, explains that Howard Technology Solutions in Ellisville, Miss., was hired to install the equipment. USM Information Technology audio/visual technicians oversaw the installation.

“The majority of the equipment comes in a self-contained cart that is placed in an appropriately-sized room,” he said. “Everything needed to record a video is readily available with the push of a button. The correct lighting, microphone, background and sound proofing is installed in each room.”

Dr. Noal Cochran, associate dean in the College of Education and Human Sciences, points out that in addition to using the One Button Studio for course instruction and engagement, faculty also are looking forward to how the technology will enhance message delivery with P-12 educational partners.

“For example, the studio will allow us to share presentations and offer programming for high school students across the state participating in career and technical education teacher academies,” said Cochran. “While we encourage those prospective students to join us on campus for in-person gatherings and tours, available resources and health protocols make that difficult at times. With a high-definition camera and simplified recording setup, the One Button Studio makes it easy for us to create polished video projects that meet a variety of needs in our school, college and community.”

