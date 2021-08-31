Oliver W. Lee, Sr.

August 28, 2021

Oliver W. Lee, Sr., 75, of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He lived in Picayune his entire life, was a Baptist, and a member of Masonic Lodge #445. Oliver loved to play guitar and play music.

Oliver is survived by his special companion, Gladys Dalgo of Picayune; two sons, Oliver W. Lee, Jr of Picayune and Jeremy Scott Lee (Mallory) of Picayune; one daughter, Teresa Darlene James (Jeremy) Picayune; one brother, Roland Lee (Sandra); five grandchildren: Brent James (Calli Poche), Caleb Lee, Dawson Lee, Peyton Lee, and Allison Lee and two great grandchildren: Brayden James and Eli James.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis R. Lee Sr and Myrtle Lee; his wife Marie Dobbs Lee; a brother, Hollis R. Lee Jr., and a sister Holline Varnado.

A Graveside Service will be held at Flat Top Cemetery in Picayune, Mississippi on Friday, September 3, 2021. The family request the services to be private, due to Covid.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.