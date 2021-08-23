Ole Miss Football Adds Offensive Line Transfer to 2021 Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin announced Monday the addition of transfer offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes.
Rhodes, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will be eligible to compete in the fall of 2021.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman appeared in 20 games at South Carolina over the last three seasons. Rhodes was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times as a Gamecock.
Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, Rhodes was a prep star at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Despite not playing football until his junior year of high school Rhodes was a unanimous all-region selection as a senior in 2016.
Ole Miss will open the 2021 season with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff vs. Louisville on Sept. 6. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. CT Monday start and will be televised on ESPN.
