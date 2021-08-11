Notice of funding opportunity: Fiscal year 2020 Homeland Security Grant Program

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS) is now accepting applications for reallocated funding from the FY2020 Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP).

The HSGP provides funding used to safeguard Mississippi’s citizens by preventing and preparing for acts of terrorism. Funds attained through the HSGP are used to train emergency first responders, purchase state-of-the-art equipment for combating and preventing terrorist acts, and for planning and exercise.

Grant requests will be reviewed and graded by a committee composed of various first responder personnel. The MOHS executive board will also review grant requests to identify those that meet the office’s strategic goals. The following should be included within the grant request:

Discuss how receiving the grant will better prepare the requesting agency or community for threats of terrorism, criminal activity, and infrastructure protection within the

Identify the vulnerabilities faced by the requesting agency or community and discuss how the grant will help strengthen

For additional information on the FY2020 Homeland Security Grant Program, please visit https:// www.homelandsecurity.ms.gov/grants/grant-faqs. To view the eligible equipment categories for this grant, please visit https:// www.fema.gov/authorized-equipment-list.