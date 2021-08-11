New technology to come to Poplarville School District

The Poplarville School District held a Board of Trustees meeting Monday Aug. 9 where members discussed an memorandum of understanding for security at school events.

The MOU states that the district will pay officers from the Poplarville Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department to provide security at the sporting events.

In another matter, the Board heard that the Poplarville School District will be provided with the Additional Targeted Support Improvement program through the Mississippi Department of Education. The program will assist students who need academic improvement tutoring.

Mississippi identifies ATSI schools based on the consistent underperformance of student groups. Consistently underperforming student groups are identified when their scores are in the lowest 50 percent of the overall accountability index in the subjects of reading, language arts or mathematics.

The Board also approved revising the budget to hire an assistant teacher at Poplarville High School.

Soon, the Hornets’ varsity football stadium will be getting a new $174,630 outdoor multi-sport LED video scoreboard and sound system.

The Board also approved Howard technologies to deliver and install four Mimio Boards in classes at Poplarville Middle School. These devices will be used to encourage student engagement and allow teachers to write on them or connect their computers to the device to display notes or videos during instruction.