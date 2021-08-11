MSU’s NBA summer league primer: Tuesday, August 10

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Mississippi State men’s basketball has seven recent standouts lacing it up for the 2021 NBA Summer League from August 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The seven players for the Bulldogs in the NBA Summer League is tied for the third-most among SEC schools with Tennessee. State trails only Kentucky (13) and LSU (8).

Notable Summer League Performances – Las Vegas

Monday, August 9: Reggie Perry and Quinndary Weatherspoon secured the starting nods for the Brooklyn Nets in a 91-84 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Weatherspoon racked up all 15 of his points after halftime and connected on six of his nine shot attempts. He also handed out four assists. Perry scored Brooklyn’s first five points and hauled down a team-leading 12 rebounds.

Sunday, August 8: D.J. Stewart Jr. added six points and three rebounds during the Miami Heat’s 97-77 rout of the Denver Nuggets. Thru three games, Stewart Jr. has averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for the Heat.

Notable Summer League Performances – California Classic

Wednesday, August 4: Tyson Carter collected 11 points, five assists and two rebounds as part of a 94-87 win for the Miami Heat over the Golden State Warriors. He was 4-of-6 shooting, 2-of-3 on three-pointers and 1-of-1 at the foul line … Robert Woodard II tucked away six points and six rebounds, but the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 84-74.

Tuesday, August 3: D.J. Stewart Jr. earned the start en route to 11 points on 5-of-10 from the floor during an 80-78 victory for the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers. He also secured four rebounds, a steal and was a +11 for his team …

Tyson Carter secured five assists and added four rebounds off the bench for the Heat … Robert Woodard II came away with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Sacramento Kings dropped an 89-82 overtime decision to the Golden State Warriors. He provided a few highlight-reel dunks and nearly hit a game-winning shot at the end of regulation.

What’s On Tap: Wednesday’s Schedule

No. 0 Reggie Perry & No. 35 Quinndary Weatherspoon – Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. – Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (ESPN2)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3iB9mBJ

No. 57 Tyson Carter & No. 60 D.J. Stewart Jr. – Miami Heat

4 p.m. – Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies (NBA-TV)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3s68UP8

What’s On Deck: Thursday’s Schedule

No. 0 Reggie Perry & No. 35 Quinndary Weatherspoon – Brooklyn Nets

4 p.m. – Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards (ESPNU)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3s6KRj0

No. 43 Aric Holman – Boston Celtics

6 p.m. – Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic (ESPN2)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3xEvjEc

No. 16 Lamar Peters – Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks (ESPN2)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3lQq8z3