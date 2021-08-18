August 18, 2021

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces July transfer to the state

By Special to the Item

Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its July transfer of $8,846,238.86 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This is the first deposit for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, 2021.

For FY21, the lottery transferred close to $138 million to the Lottery Proceeds Fund. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

