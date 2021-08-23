PEARL, MS – The league-leading Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park Tuesday to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) through Sunday. The M-Braves lead the Double-A South by 6.5 games with 24 left in the 2021 season. The promo-packed homestand includes Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday & Jackson State Night, Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Delta Blues Themed Firework & Salute to the Negro Leagues Night, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/ Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents First Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting from 6-7 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Jackson State Night: Thee I Love! Wear your JSU Tigers gear and receive a discounted $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office. Farm Bureau Insurance presents College Nights.

Free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio: Check out the most happening spot in Trustmark Park, and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Drew Waters Statue Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a statue of former Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters on Friday. Commemorating his 2019 Southern League Most Valuable Player award.

Memphis Grizzlies Caravan: The Memphis Grizzlies Caravan Tour tips off at Trustmark Park with a free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic and a night out at the ballpark. We will be joined by members of the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Memphis Hustle Guard Shaq Buchanan and other special guests.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under, will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Delta Blues Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Jackson State University.

Negro Leagues 100th Anniversary Celebration: The M-Braves will play as the Atlanta Black Crackers and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. The game-worn jerseys will be available via in-game silent auction.

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Kid’s Club Sunday: Tommy Hawk invites all Kid’s Club members to take advantage of free admission to the game and other benefits! Keep an eye on your Tommy Hawk Newsletter!

Did You Know?

The M-Braves are 20-games over .500 as a club for the first time since 2014. The club led by Aaron Holbert finished 80-59 but missed out on the postseason due to not winning either half.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos have boasted the top pitching staffs in the league this season. In fact, the M-Braves rank 2nd in all of Double-A baseball with a 3.59 ERA, while Pensacola is 4th with a 3.67 ERA.

Players to Watch:

Marlins Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Blue Wahoos: RHP Max Meyer (3), JJ Bleday (5), LHP Jake Eder (6), OF Peyton Burdick (15), RHP Kyle Nicolas (17), RHP Zach McCambley (18), OF Griffin Conine (22), OF Jerar Encarnacion (30).

This week, Griffin Conine will make his Trustmark Park debut and is the current home run leader in minor league baseball with 34 between Single-A Beloit and Pensacola. Drafted in the second round by the Blue Jays in 2018 out of Duke, Conine joined Miami, the club his father Jeff won two World Series with while becoming known as “Mr. Marlin,” last September as the player to be named in the deal that shipped Jonathan Villar to Toronto.

RHP Max Meyer is 6-1 with a minor league-leading 1.97 ERA in 17 starts for the Blue Wahoos. The Marlins drafted Meyer with the third overall in the Draft, matching Hall of Famer Paul Molitor as the highest pick in Golden Gophers history. After signing for a Miami-record $6.7 million

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves: C Shea Langeliers (3), SS Braden Shewmake (4), RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), and RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27).

RHP Indigo Diaz has not allowed a run over his first 11 outings and 13.0 innings for the M-Braves with 23 strikeouts and eight walks. Over 40.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi, Diaz has given up just 16 hits, 3 ER, 14 walks, 77 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.3 K/9, 5-1, 0.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, .126 BAA.

RHP Freddy Tarnok is off to a brilliant start with the M-Braves over his first six starts. The Brandon, FL native is 2-2 with a 2.64 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 11 walks in 30.2 innings.

C Shea Langeliers has thrown out 27 attempted base-stealers, leading the league, and all of Double-A baseball, ranking 2nd in all of the minors.