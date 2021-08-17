MHP working fatal pedestrian vs vehicle collision in George County

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at approximately 12:09 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 East in George County involving a pedestrian. A 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Frank Olney, 47, of Richland, MS, was traveling East on Highway 98. Darrell Wayne Lawrence, 55, of Gautier, MS walked across the eastbound lane on Highway 98. The 2020 Freightliner collided with Darrell Wayne Lawrence who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.