MDA Executive Director Stepping Down To Pursue New Opportunity

JACKSON, Miss. — MDA Director John Rounsaville is stepping down effective August 31, 2021. A search for his replacement will begin immediately.

“Under John’s leadership, MDA administered $160 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to assist businesses, renters, healthcare providers, schools, and childcare centers. Under John’s direction, MDA increased the average annual capital investment into Mississippi in 2020 to $1.8 billion – doubling the prior ten-year annual average. The new Mighty Mississippi Program has increased recruitment efforts for economic development projects by more than 40 percent and the future of our economy will benefit. I wish John the best in his future endeavors,” said Governor Reeves.

Details regarding the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve Mississippi under the leadership of Governor Reeves. I am confident MDA is on a strong trajectory and will continue realizing tremendous success in its economic development efforts. With a young family and a new baby born last year, my wife and I believe it is time to pursue a new opportunity that will enable me to focus more on my family and spend less time traveling. I am proud of the MDA team, and I look forward to the exciting achievements that lie ahead for Mississippi,” said Rounsaville.