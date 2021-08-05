MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Romario Pridgen of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.
He is described as a black male, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the 600 block of Flag Chapel Road in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.
Family members say Romario Pridgen suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Romario Pridgen, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
See attached photo.
