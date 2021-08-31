Maroon Tide will defend home turf again this Friday against Jefferson Davis County

Picayune’s Maroon Tide is coming off a season opener win against the Poplarville Hornets. The Maroon Tide plans to repeat the effective defensive play they showed last week into Friday’s game when they play Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County is a 3A division school but has an athletic team that plays up to their competition.

With school being closed the first three days of this week due to Hurricane Ida, the team didn’t practice on Monday but Tuesday the Maroon Tide will plan to get back on the field.

“We really want to get in there and get moving around so we don’t get out of shape,” said Head Coach Cody Stogner.

Stogner thinks his team played a pretty good defensive game last week, but there’s always room for improvement, he says.

Offensively, Stogner wants his team to get in a better rhythm.

“We can come off the line a whole a lot better and execute our assignments a lot better. There is a lot of improvement that can be done to get better for Friday’s game,” said Stogner.

The Maroon Tide will host Jefferson Davis County this Friday starting at 7 p.m.