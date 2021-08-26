M-Braves release 2022 season schedule

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves are excited to announce the 2022 schedule and 17th season at Trustmark Park. Opening Day at Trustmark Park will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, against the Montgomery Biscuits to begin a three-game weekend series.

The 2022 schedule will feature 138 games, including 69 home games. The M-Braves will take on division rivals Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola 30 times each while taking on North Division foes Birmingham, Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Rocket City 12 times each (6 home, 6 road). All 2020 series will be six games in length, except for the first series against Montgomery, April 8-10, and at Montgomery, July 22-24, just after four days off around the Major League All-Star Break.

The M-Braves will host two Monday holiday games at Trustmark Park, Memorial Day, May 30, vs. Montgomery, and July 4 against Pensacola. Those series will run through Sunday, with Tuesday being the off day. The M-Braves are also home for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, and Father’s Day on June 19.

The long-awaited and much-anticipated first meeting between the M-Braves and Trash Pandas will be June 7-12 at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. Rocket City’s first regular-season visit to Trustmark Park will be July 12-17.