Larry Brewton Edwards

August 11, 2021

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14:1

Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 am, in David Monday Cemetery, Bonner Road, Poplarville, MS with Military Honors. Visitation walkthrough will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5-7pm in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Face covering and social distancing will be required.

Larry Brewton Edwards was born January 25, 1958, to the late Ella Mae and Danny Edwards in Hattiesburg, MS. Larry, 63, departed his earthly life on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, embraced by his loving and devoted family.

Larry was a graduate of Brooklyn High School, Brooklyn, MS and a United States Army Veteran.

August 30, 1997, Larry married Rejet Essie Goodwin Edwards. Larry united with the New Testament Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS under the leadership of Pastor Ron Reagan. For many years, he was employed with Price Brothers, Hattiesburg, MS for many years until his health declined. Larry’s past hobbies were playing bingo and hunting.

Cherishing his memories, wife, Rejet Essie Edwards, children, Everette M. Edwards (Kenyatta), Eva Magee (Wallace) and Williams Edwards (Wilmer); brothers, Ronald Poole, Donald Poole, Derick Andrews, Cedric & Dewayne; sisters, Mary C. and Deborah Edwards; grandchildren, Malachi Magee, A’Leigh Magee and Jaheim Brown; in-laws, Virginia Bonner, David Henry, Jeanette Bowden, Douglas Goodwin, Betty James, Regina Jones (Ericren), Tanya Goodwin and Mary Jefferson (Willie); other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home