Kenneth Brian Eastin
August 4, 2021
Kenneth Brian Eastin who was 53 years old and lived in Ozona, Mississippi, died Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021.
Services will be held on Sunday August 8th, 2021, at Carriere Cemetery officiated by Bro. Danny Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. Ford and Edna Eastin; sister, Deborah Eastin; brother, Levon (Kristen) Eastin; and sister, Shelley (Mark) Merrill. He had two children, his daughter Emily (Brent) Carver and son Brady Eastin; and one grandson Mark Carver.
