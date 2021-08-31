August 31, 2021

Kelle Falterman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

By Special to the Item

Published 11:04 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, KY — Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Kelle Falterman of Picayune, MS, on successfully completing their Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision. Well done, Patriot!

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

