Julian Paul “Butch” Codina

August 15, 2021

Julian Paul “Butch” Codina of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the age of 73.

A Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 1000 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00a.m. A graveside memorial service at the Flautt family tomb in Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00AM, followed by interment in the tomb.

