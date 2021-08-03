James M. “McNucky” Jones

July 22, 2021

Graveside services for James M. “McNucky” Jones, 63 years old of Maricopa, AZ , who died on July 22nd, will be held on Saturday, August 7th at 11am at New Palestine Cemetery. Rev. Robert Pittman will officiate the service. A native of Picayune, MS, James was a US Navy Veteran, and a computer technician and mentor at Intel Corporation.

He is survived by his loving wife Toni Jones, and his mother Mary Agnes Jones, his sons Jeremy (Ashley), and Juan Fortenberry, daughters Terry Brown and Michelle McGill (Alex).

Brothers Kenneth Means (Lynn), Bill Jones, Luther Jones, Jr., Anthony Jones, Teryon Jones (Erica), Brian Jones, Sr. (Toni)

Sisters Beverly Janet (Charles), Cynthia Stewart, Sylvia Dedeaux, Malisa Greenlee (Kevin), and Karla Denham

Aunts Ella Pearl Jones, Alma Hayes, Bessie Means, Lois Johnson, and Uncle James Means

Preceded in death by his father Luther T. Jones, Sr, brother Donald Ray Jones, and sister Sharon Jones.

Visitation will be August 7th from 8am – 10am at Baylous Funeral Home. All arrangements under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.