Gulfport Behavioral Health System to hold “Strike out the Stigma”

Gulfport, Mississippi – August 23, 2021 – Gulfport Behavioral Health System has teamed up with the Biloxi Shuckers in the fight to erase the stigma around mental health. On Sunday, September 5th at 5pm we will kick off Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week with the “STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA” game. The first 250 people through the gate will receive a “STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA” t-shirt, Pet Therapy dogs will be on hand and Gulfport Behavioral will be passing out information on signs and symptoms of various types of mental conditions to those interested.

Visiting a mental health professional should be as common as visiting a primary care physician for a cold or the flu. Knowing, understanding and starting conversations about mental illness can help erase the stigma and potentially save someone’s life.

Per the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) one in five to six people will experience mental illness each year and one in 20 people will experience serious mental illness. As one of the top five causes of death in the U.S. for individuals 10-34, suicide represents a real threat to our families, friends and associates. Being aware of the signs and symptoms and talking with those experiencing mental health issues can save lives. Understanding that most roughly half of all diagnosed mental illness experienced in individuals for their lifetime start by age 14 and 75% by age 24, you can better identify those in need and help them find the counseling and therapy they need to get on a positive path to mental wellness.

We invite everyone to come out September 5th to watch the Biloxi Shuckers, to start the conversation about mental illness and begin to “STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA” that keeps individuals in our communities from seeking the mental health help they need.

Gulfport Behavioral Health System is always available to assist with any questions or information related to mental and behavioral health care and mental wellness topic needs of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering No-Cost mental health assessments in person or via telehealth. Call 800-831-1700 today if you or someone you know is in need of mental health assistance.