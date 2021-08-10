G.V. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System support Mississippi with “Fourth Mission” COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System continue to support the VA’s Fourth Mission of caring for U.S. citizens in times of national crisis.

Fourth Mission support requests flow through the Department of Health and Human Services, as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) National Response Coordination Center. Two VA medical facilities in Mississippi, G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (Biloxi, MS), will accept intensive care, acute medical and surgical community patients as part of COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. This support was approved after the VA determined care to Veterans would not be negatively impacted.

“As a Veteran, my brother and sister Veterans will always be my top priority,” said Kai Mentzer, Acting Director for the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

“However, as our state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, this Mission Assignment is how we help all Americans fight coronavirus.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs will continue to accept mission assignments from FEMA to open beds for non-Veteran patients after a determination is made that care to Veterans will not be disrupted.

“These additional beds can make a real difference in our state,” said Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Director Bryan Matthews.

“We have communities that are suffering from this virus and collaboration is essential to protect our communities from this ongoing threat.”

States may request assistance from the Federal Government through their local Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Regional Emergency Coordinator (REC), as part of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center.

Counties, cities, and other municipalities should route all requests for Federal support through their respective states.

For the latest information about protecting yourself visit CDC. To learn more about VA efforts to treat Veterans with COVID-19, visit VA COVID-19 Care.