Freddy Tarnok tossed 6.0 shutout innings on three hits Wednesday, striking out six

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The Birmingham Barons won game two of the series on Wednesday night, over the Mississippi Braves, 1-0, in 11 innings. Birmingham’s Jameson Fisher hit a walk-off fielder’s choice to score Joel Booker in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Freddy Tarnok made his third M-Braves start and dazzled again. The 21-year-old from Brandon Florida tossed 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, walking four and striking out six. Over his first three Double-A starts, Tarnok has 27 strikeouts against seven walks and a 1.65 ERA.

Tarnok got some help from his defense on Wednesday by multiple defensive gems. Shea Langeliers threw out his 24th baserunner of the season on a perfect laser to Jalen Miller in the bottom of the third inning to get Romy Gonzalez, the league’s second-best base stealer.

Kade McClure had one of his best starts of the season, retiring the first 12 batters he faced and going 6.0 innings with two hits, seven strikeouts, and zero runs. Langeliers was the first M-Braves player to reach base safely as he singled to lead off the fifth inning, extending his season-high hitting streak to seven games.

Brandon White struck out two over 1.0 inning of relief, and Odalvi Javier walked one and struck out two over 2.0 scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

Langeliers threw out his second baserunner of the game and 25th of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning on another perfect missile to Miller to get Craig Dedelow.

Daysbel Hernandez (L, 3-1) took over for Javier in the ninth, and the hard-throwing right-hander struck out two in a scoreless 10th inning but surrendered the bonus run in the 11th. Hernandez’s final three pitches registered at 100 mph. Felix Paulino (W, 2-1) recorded the win for the Barons.

Braden Shewmake went 2-for-5 and was the only M-Braves player with multiple hits. Former M-Brave Tyler Neslony doubled twice and was 2-for-4 in his first game against his former team. The two teams combined to go 0-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Game three of the six-game series in Birmingham is on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Alan Rangel (0-0, –)) will make his Double-A debut for the M-Braves against Birmingham’s LHP John Parke (3-4, 4.66). The first pitch for game one is 7:05 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.