Elijha Lenore Ladner

August 16, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Elijha Lenore Ladner, age 85, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am at Unity Cemetery.

Burial will be in Unity Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Stan W. Fornea will officiate the service.

A native of Gumpond Community, MS, he served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Lige was a retired Motel Manager in Cherokee, North Carolina and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. Lige will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floren Ladner and Louisa Mae Holley Ladner; his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Rebecca Foster Ladner; his grandson, Alex Lee; and his brothers, Shelton Ladner, Aubrey Ladner, Bill Ladner, and Houston Ladner.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dean (Sallie) Ladner, and Robin Carpenter; his grandchildren, Chase Lee, Daniel ( Allison ) Ladner, and Kayla (Collin) Fleming; his great grandchildren, Eli Ladner, Nora Ladner, and Aadyn Fleming; his sister, Jerri Bickerton; his brother, George Jarrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for contributions to be made to Teen Challenge of Mississippi, 5 Buford Lane, Poplarville, MS 39470.