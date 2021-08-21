Dr. Ben Carson to speak at WCU’s annual scholarship dinner

William Carey University will host its 10th Annual Scholarship Dinner Nov. 2 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. The featured speaker will be Dr. Ben Carson.

Carson is considered a pioneer in the field of neurosurgery. When he became director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 1984, the 33-year-old was the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery in the United States. Carson sought the nomination for president of the United States in early 2016 Republican primaries and served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021.

For more information, contact Dr. Lynne Houston at (601) 318-6231 or lhouston@wmcarey.edu.