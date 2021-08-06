Cynthia R. “Mimsey” Grayson

August 4, 2021

Funeral Services for Cynthia R. “Mimsey” Grayson, age 67, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Deacon Doug McNair will officiate the service.