COVID case update from Aug. 1, 2021

As the Delta Variant hits the U.S, Mississippi urges people ages 12 and up to get vaccinated. As of August 1st there have been 4,991 new COVID cases, 13 deaths and 114 LTC outbreaks. 9 of the 13 deaths occurred during the last 3 days of July. Adults 65 and older or with long-term health conditions are commonly being hit by COVID. Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests. This detects the presence of ongoing COVID infections. July has been a month of rising cases and it’s highest number of cases was 94 on July 26. Since the first outbreak in March of 2020 Mississippi has been hit with 348,496 cases and 7,556 deaths. Pearl River County has collected 5,336 cases with 153 deaths. Hospitals still recommended people wear masks in doors, in public places and those of ages 65 years and older should avoid large indoor gatherings.