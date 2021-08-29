City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida
According to a post on the City Hall of Picayune states that a curfew will be instated on Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at 8 a.m. due to Hurricane Ida.
Residents are asked to stay home during the impacts of the storm.
