Cities, residents take precautions in anticipation of Ida

Hurricane Ida is expected to make land fall west of New Orleans this Sunday, Aug 29.

An emergency meeting was held Friday by Poplarville Mayor Louise Smith and the Board of Alderman in an effort to declare a state of emergency.

Coastal counties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast can expect storm surge ranging from 2-11 feet, depending on the location where Ida makes landfall. Ida will move through out the state as it weakens, meaning strong winds and heavy rain for all residents in the path. Resident in Pearl River County won’t need to worry about storm surge, but do need to keep an eye on rainfall amounts and any subsequent flash flooding that could occur.

Poplarville Fire Chief Jason Bannister advised residents to evacuate the city if possible. He said that evacuation is voluntary, not mandatory. The storm shelter at the Fairgrounds in Poplarville opened Friday at 6 p.m. with the support of the American Red Cross.

Memorial Stone Medical Center in Wiggins Mississippi will be available for special needs residents who require medical attention and need a place to shelter from the hurricane.

Residents in the Poplarville area can get sand bags for their homes before Sunday’s storm at the Nation Guard Armory.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency advises residents to have these essentials in their emergency supply kit; three day supply of water and non-perishable food, flashlight, portable radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, multipurpose tool, personal hygiene item and extra cash.

Within the city of Picayune, sandbag locations were set up at Leola Jordan Park located on East Canal Street, JP Johnson Park on Rosa Street, Mildred Mitchell Park on Daniels Road, First United Pentecostal Church in Kendrick Lane and the lot at 1206 Pinewood Drive. It’s unclear how long sandbags will be available.