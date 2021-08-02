Camp counselor sentenced to 14 years for child pornography charge
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – David Jonathan Weston, of Westminster, Maryland, was sentenced this week to 168 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.
Weston, 42, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Attempted Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Weston, who had served as a camp counselor at Camp Tohiglo in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania around the time of the crime, admitted to persuading a 15-year-old female to send inappropriate pictures and videos to his smart phone. From July 2020 to September 2020, Weston exchanged nearly 1,000 messages via Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram with the minor, who lives in Berkeley County.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated with assistance from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
