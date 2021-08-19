Buddy Ball baseball put on hold

Buddy Ball provides athletic activities to the special needs community in Picayune. At this moment the program only offers baseball. It’s a safe and fun place for children and adults to participate in sports.

“Forty-five minutes to a hour of freedom and a great time,” said Buddy Ball Director Trevor Adam. Adam and Buddy Ball Director Cory Dorn wanted to fill a need for the city and community.

When Buddy Ball started, Adam had around 60 players, but within three years the number of players grew to over 100. Due to the pandemic, Buddy Ball has seen less participation.

“So now Buddy Ball is at a stand still,” said Adam. Adam wanted to err on the side of caution to limit COVID out breaks, so this fall there will not be any games.

Buddy Ball provides each special needs athlete a “buddy” to play with. Buddy Ball is strictly volunteer based. Buddies are currently made up of policemen, high school students and volunteers, but anyone can volunteer and participate. This allows the athlete’s guardian or parent to watch and cheer from the sidelines.

Buddy Ball does not only provide physical exercise but also social skills. The athletes get the opportunity to communicate with others and make new friends all while getting exercise. Social interaction allows all Buddy Ball athletes to open up and get out of their shell.

“Social interaction is a huge thing when it comes to disabled children, it helps them develop,” said Adam.

Adam hopes for continue growth in the program.

“We want people to know that there is a place for these kids and adults with disabilities, a home and a place they can go to and be free and feel a part of the community.”

By spring 2022 Buddy Ball’s organization hope the program will be back in action for its baseball season.