Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts is excited to announce the 2021-2022 schedule of events. Season ticket holders will be able to reserve their seats for all PRCC sponsored educational and entertainment events.

The Brownstone Center is a gem within Pearl River County, providing an elegant setting for performances as well as hosting speakers and other special events. Along with PRCC Fine Arts productions, the 2021-22 season includes speakers and performances by outside groups.

“I am optimistic to see audiences attending events eager to experience the magic of live performance,” said Trevor Hunt, Director of the Brownstone Center for the Arts. “We have selected programming this year that will appeal to a wide range of tastes.

“I hope that you will enjoy what we have to offer this year and invite your friends to come and experience the Brownstone Center.”

The 2021 – 2022 Season

Dr. Ben Carson — Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Heroes & Villains Halloween — Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Annie Moses Band — Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

PRCC’s Extraordinary Holiday Playlist — Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Nutcracker — Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

Committed — Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra — Jan. 31st (postponed from Sept. 14)

“A Journey Through Black Music” featuring 2021 Grammy Music Educator of the Year Jeffrey Murdock & “Triumph” — Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Little Mermaid — April 7 & 8 at 7 p.m.; April 9 at 2 p.m.

Spring Variety Show — Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Wind Ensemble & Concert Band — April 12 at 7 p.m.

JazzCats & The Voices — April 21 at 7 p.m.

Season ticket sales began Monday. Each season ticket is $105. Your seat is reserved for all eligible events at the time of purchase. Individual event tickets are made available approximately one month before each event.

All ticket sales are made through Hometown Ticketing and will provide purchasers with a digital pass. Season ticket holders will be given a card to present as entry into all events. If ordered online or over the phone, your card will be mailed. In-person sales will be given their card upon purchase.

Purchase your season pass today at prcc.edu/brownstone/events or by calling 601-403-1180.

“PRCC is thankful for our season sponsors including BankPlus, Hattiesburg Coca- Cola Bottling Company, Clearman Insurance Agency, MAC, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Sonny and Juanita Knight,” Hunt said.

For more information about safety protocols in place at PRCC, please visit prcc.edu/coronavirus.