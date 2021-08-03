Bradley Carl Shields

July 28, 2021

Bradley Carl Shields, age 35, left his earthly body on July 28, 2021. Brad was born on August 25, 1985 in Silver City, New Mexico, grew up in Picayune, MS, and resided in Millington, TN at the time of his passing.

He was known as a true survivor, “Superman Brad,” “The Man with Nine Lives,” “Dr. Booger Brad,” “Uncle Blue,” brother, and son. Brad was a fearless little boy, one who always needed bandaids, stitches and numerous trips to the time-out chair—he was one who always made his mama lose sleep over his shenanigans.

His rambunctious and stubborn nature came in handy when he was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive brain cancer at the age of 23. We were told he was unlikely to survive it, but Brad said “hold my beer” and beat the cancer in record time, defying all odds and surprising his doctors. He went on to also battle the vicious side effects that came with treatment, as well as an eight day coma from a septic infection that left him with a badly damaged hand. Despite his daily pain, he continued to work and love his family.

He was a giant kid, beloved by all children who met him. He was never married and unable to have children of his own, so his niece and nephew, were the two great loves of his life. They believed that their

Uncle Blue could fix anything, and was the most fun human they knew. Along with spending time with family, Brad loved the outdoors. He was at home in the woods, always camping, fishing, and boating. He loved to cook and barbeque and was rarely seen without a Dr. Pepper in his hand and a smile on his face. He never met a stranger, and never failed to share a sarcastic joke or a helping hand.

Brad will be dearly missed by his mother and stepfather, Debra (Stockstill) and Tony Panos, his sister, Bing Osterman, his nephew and niece, Rowan and Emmeline Osterman, his grandparents, Bob and Jean Shields, and Joyce Boyd, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was welcomed to Heaven by his father, Randy Shields, uncle, Luis Berrocal, and grandfather, Felix Stockstill.

Our family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in Brad’s honor. A Celebration of Life will take place at Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Visitation will take place from 4:00-5:30, with a short service to follow. His ashes will be interred in Picayune, MS, next to his beloved grandfather.