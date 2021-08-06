Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital, August 6, 2021

Heidi Danielle Deluane and Keith James Deluane II of Poplarville announce the birth of their daughter, Hannah Danielle Josephine Deluane, born July 15, 2021.

Cheyenne Leigh Geiling and Prince Rogers Ramos of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Princess Rozé Ramos, born July 15, 2021.

Claudia R. Mack and Rodney Yume Waller Jr., of Kiln, announce the birth of their daughter, Abigail Leigh Waller, born on July 27, 2021.

Danica Straine Spiers of Carriere, announces the birth of her daughter, Calianna Makenna Spiers, born July 23, 2021.

Maranda Dawn Cotton and Bin K. Nguyen of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Rhyz Vevyn Nguyen, born July 28, 2021.

Heather Nicole/Moss Terwilliger and Tyler Kennedy Terwilliger of Waveland, announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Banks Terwilliger, born July 27, 2021.