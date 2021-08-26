August 27, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify suspect

By Special to the Item

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

On 08/09/2021, an unknown black male allegedly burglarized a vehicle as it was parked within the 100 block of Howard Avenue, Biloxi MS 39530. The Biloxi Police Department is investigating the incident and is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect. A photograph of the alleged suspect is depicted

