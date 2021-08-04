Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft suspect
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify a reported theft suspect. The unknown, W/M, pictured below, allegedly stole several pieces of lawn/ yard equipment, valued at over $900.00 dollars, from the bed of a parked vehicle on or about July 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Beach Blvd. The alleged W/M suspect was driving a silver four door sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon. The W/M is described as being skinny with possible red / strawberry or brown colored hair and a possible tattoo on his right wrist area.
You Might Like
Today is August 4, 2021
NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DAY On August 4th, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day gives us an opportunity to dunk American’s... read more