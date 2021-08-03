Biloxi PD asking for help to identify alleged shoplifters

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two B/F’s reported to have shoplifted clothing from a business at 2600 Beach Blvd on 2 July 2021. The clothing, valued over $300 was allegedly concealed on the person of the B/F described as “heavy set”, wearing a sleeveless pink shirt, green pants, with long braids, possibly in her thirties. The other female was also “heavy set”, wearing a pink shirt with a zebra stripe in the middle, and zebra print pants, possibly in her late forties.