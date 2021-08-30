Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola VA Clinics Closed Monday, Aug. 30

BILOXI, Miss. – Appointments at the Biloxi VA Medical Center and Mobile Community Based Outpatient Clinic scheduled Monday, Aug. 30, have been cancelled. These facilities will be closed through Monday, Aug. 30, with the exception of the Emergency department and all inpatient services at the Biloxi VA Medical Center.

In addition, face to face appointments at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, will also be cancelled Aug. 30. Veterans will be encouraged to participate in virtual modalities.

These closures come as a result of impacts from Hurricane Ida. Veterans and other beneficiaries with appointments Aug .30, at the Biloxi VA Medical Center, the Mobile CBOC and the JACC in Pensacola, Florida, have been or will be contacted to reschedule or conduct their appointments virtually, if possible.

The GCVHCS Eglin CBOC – near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida – and Panama City Beach CBOC will have normal operating hours Monday, Aug. 30.

If you have any questions as to how your care could be affected, please call 228.523.5000 or use My HealtheVet Secure Messaging to communicate online with your VA health care team. Additionally, Veterans in crisis or concerned about one can contact the Veterans Crisis Line, a free, anonymous, confidential resource available at 1-800-273-8255 (and press ‘1’).

The Biloxi VA Medical Center and the Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS) which is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provide a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 77,000 Veterans