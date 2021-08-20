Barbara Ann Boutwell

August 16, 2021

Funeral Services for Barbara Ann Boutwell, age 72, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Brian Tatum will officiate the service.

Barbara grew up in Gallman, MS. She married her husband of 53 years at the age of 18. They raised 3 children together. During this time, her husband’s job required them to move all across the south. She even joined him in Saudi Arabia for a 2.5 year stay. She was heavily involved in every church they joined. She was a bookkeeper and for the last 15 years, has been a member of Union Baptist Church where she was heavily involved in Bible Drills, Sunday School, and the WOW (Women of Worth) Women’s Ministry. Barbara hosted multiple Senior Women’s LongeviTEA’s at her home and enjoyed serving others every chance she had. She loved spending time with her family including her grandkids and great grandkids. Though we miss her on this side of heaven, we know she is rejoicing in the presence of our Lord. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, B.F. Harris and Helen Marie Harris.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, William A. “Allen” Boutwell; her children, William “Bill” Allen (Beth) Boutwell, Jr., Amy Katherine (Eric) Morris, and Lee “Adam” (Connie) Boutwell; her grandchildren, Laurie-Beth Boutwell, Allen Boutwell, Cody (Tasha) Morris, Courtney Morris, Olivia Boutwell, Lucy Boutwell, Alice Boutwell, and Scarlett Boutwell; her great grandchildren, Raegan Morris, and Lucas Morris; her sisters, Violet (Robert) Armstrong, and Ada Whittington; her brother, Roy (Beth) Harris; her sisters in law, Lucy (Maurice) Pierce, and Minnie Boutwell; her brother in law, Alton Boutwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org