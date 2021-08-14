Arrests collected on Aug. 12, 2021

Sandra Kay Bounds, 59, 2002 Washington St., Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for switched tag, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Mllick Turel Bridges, 25, 2151 Robins St., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5, for two counts of carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Payton Alexandria Colon, 22, 653 Burge Town Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 5, for probation violation.

Jermaine Eugene Daggans, 25, 205 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5, for contempt of court and driving while license suspended.

Rumeal Jamar Foster, 32, 2301 Morris St.; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 5, for probation violation.

Nathan Ray Holder, 21, 26073 Creek Cove, Perskinston; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 5, for possession of paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Preston Latimer John, 31, 903 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Joshua Joseph Luke, 31, 11 Bennett Apartment Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for disorderly conduct.

Mia Michelle Mitchell, 37, 602 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5, for indecent exposure and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Lavente Eugene Parker, 20, 280 Carver Ave., Lumberton; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 5, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Ricardo Luis Pequeno, 62, 18 Oliver Davis Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for chancery court hold.

Bobbie Jean Porter, 31, 1620 Bender St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for speeding on a state highway.

David Tasker Watts, 52, 166 Ulman Stockstill Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5, for domestic violence.

Kyle Davis Webster, 29, 32 Papershell Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5 for simple domestic violence.

Christine Marie Caminita, 41, 807 Huntwick Circle, Slidell, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 6, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving in more than one lane.

Brett Michael Couvillion, 32, 42 Curlie Seal Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 6, for DUI with child endangerment.

Michael Heath Jenkins, 47, 7768 Highway 43 N., Poplarville; arrested on Aug. 6, for possession of a stolen firearm and trafficking a controlled substance.

Anthony Vhatae Landor, 31, 1215 Fern St.; arrested on Aug. 6, for contempt of court.

Megan Christina Mitchell, 35, 30 Lewis Farm Dr.; arrested on Aug. 6, for contempt of court.

Sonny Scott Smith, 34, 57 Topaz Lane; arrested on Aug. 6, for contempt of court.

Timothy Wayne Watkins, 55, 1203 S. McGeehee, Lot 21, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 6, for carrying of a concealed or fake weapon.

Stephanie Kaye Alexander, 50, 1501 Sixth Ave., Apt. F2; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 7, for bad checks.

Stewart Eric Cooke, 49, 30 Cypress Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 7, for residential burglary.

Jose Rodriguez-Garcia, 21, 3610 Frank Blackwell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 7, for indecent exposure/abusive language, trespassing, destruction of public property and disorderly conduct.

Bryan Daniel White, 39, 511 S. Harvey Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 7, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Thomas Coban Farve, 64, 210 Haugh Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 8, for domestic violence.

Shelby Paul Amacker, 55, 1479 Dupont Harts Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jayda Danyelle Dorsey, 30, 26400 Longvue Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 9, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Allan Marque Jones, 37, 806 Herrin Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Christopher Neil Lumpkin, 49, 16 R N Lumpkin Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for DUI.

Adrian McCray, 27, 1307 Nutter Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 9, for three counts of contempt of court.

Lutricia Michelle Pittman, 41, 500 Highway 11, S., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Chelciah Dionne Stacks, 43, 105 Carver Dr.; arrested on Aug. 9, for probation violation.

Aaron Clayton Stewart, 30, 16 Ridgeway Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for commercial burglary.

Kathleen Audrewy Crosswhite, 64, 97 Rayburn Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 10, for two counts of operation of a vehicle while under the influence of liquor drugs or a controlled substance, DUI and no turn signal.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 29, 14 Eagle Heights; arrested on Aug. 10, for receiving stolen property.

Jyrell M. Gaddies, 32, 100 Auderer, Waveland; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 10, for controlled substance violation.

David Everett McCrory, 58, 40 Checker Mitchell Rd.; arrested on Aug. 10, for controlled substance violation.

Randal Wade Moore, 63, 939 Iverville, New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 10, for DUI.

Christopher Lewis Cagins, 42, 1356 Gates Rd., Columbia; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for DUI, driving while license suspended and improper lighting.

Kristiano Jordan Chavez, 20, 10 Rubio Loop; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for three counts of contempt of court.

Eric Hunter Cooke, 21, 30 Cypress Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for petit larceny.

Houston Thomas Powe, 26, 559 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for trespassing and malicious mischief.

Thomas Brock Thompson, 34, 508 FZ Goss Rd., Carriere; arrested Aug. 11, for contempt of court.

John Raymond Torbet, 55, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested on Aug. 11, for possession of a controlled substance.