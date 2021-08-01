$65,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

$50,000 Powerball® winning ticket set to expire soon

JACKSON, MISS— The winner of the $65,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot prize from the July 24 drawing claimed her prize yesterday at Mississippi Lottery headquarters.

She purchased the winning ticket from The Junction located at 30 Highway 594 in Leakesville. The Citronelle, Ala., woman selected the quick pick option for her numbers and was shocked when she realized she won.

Thursday night’s $55,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot was hit, as well. The winning ticket was sold at Sandy’s Marathon at 1780 S. Gallatin St. in Jackson. The numbers randomly generated for last night’s drawing were: 13-14-16-23-30.

Check Your Numbers!

On August 9, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket is set to expire. The ticket was purchased on Feb. 6 for the Feb. 10 drawing from Blue Sky #733 at 3950 McCullough Blvd., Belden. You can check numbers for past drawings on the Mississippi Lottery website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/ browse-winning-numbers/?game= pb.

Jackpot Update!

Tonight’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 15th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $166 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 16th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $199 million. Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $50,000.