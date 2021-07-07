July 7, 2021

William Michael “Mike” Thomas

By Staff Reports

Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

William Michael “Mike” Thomas

July 4, 2021

William  Michael “Mike” Thomas, age 69, of Picayune, MS passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. 

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

