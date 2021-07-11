Warden Man Sentenced To 23 Years for Child Sex Trafficking and Production of Child Pornography

Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Carlos Salgado Velasquez, age 30, of Warden, Washington, was sentenced today after pleading guilty on April 1, 2021, to one count of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Child Sex Trafficking. Senior United States District Judge Nielsen sentenced Velasquez to a 23-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a life term of court supervision after Velasquez is released from federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, beginning in September 2016 and continuing through September 2018, Velasquez engaged in conduct with four minor female victims within the Eastern District of Washington that constituted both the production of child pornography and child sex trafficking, in violation of federal law. Velasquez admitted that he knowingly took part in sexually explicit conduct with the four minor victims for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the sexually explicit conduct. Velasquez also admitted that he engaged in commercial sex acts with the four minor victims by soliciting them to engage in sexual intercourse with him in exchange for things of value. Velasquez solicited the four victims to engage in commercial sex acts with him by arranging to meet them using various internet communications platforms.

Acting United States Attorney Harrington said “This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. The Project Safe Childhood Initiative (“PSC”) has five major components:

This case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes detectives from the Kennewick and Richland Police Departments, and the Moses Lake Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Ann T. Wick, Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.