Volleyball Assembles Staff for 2021 Season

Banwarth Announces Final Additions

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss volleyball head coach Kayla Banwarth has announced the final additions to her staff for the 2021 season with two former George Mason standouts in Sam Greenslade and Brad Creamer joining the program.

“I am thrilled about the newest additions to our staff. Adding Brad and Sam to an already impressive group will help propel Ole Miss volleyball to the next level,” said Banwarth.

“Everyone on my staff has an intense drive to learn, get better and succeed. It makes me excited to get in the gym with them.”

A five-time letterwinner for the Patriots at outside hitter, Greenslade will work as a graduate manager for the Rebels. A 2021 All-EIVA Second Team selection, Greenslade racked up a total of 174 kills and 22 service aces this past season. He ranked third in the EIVA with a total of 1.85 digs per set and finished his Mason career tied for third in program history with a total of 110 service aces.

A former middle blocker Creamer will serve as a volunteer assistant for the Rebels working with the Ole Miss defense. The 2021 All-EIVIA Second Team selection was also tabbed as a 2021 AVCA All-America Honorable Mention as a redshirt-senior. Creamer finished the season leading the Patriots with a total of 54 blocks and ranked second on the squad with 11 solo blocks.

Creamer and Greenslade join Banwarth along with assistant coaches Beau Lawler and Maggie Scott , coordinator of operations Kendra Cunningham and graduate manager Maddie Beal .

