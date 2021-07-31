VFW post 3804 dedicated to memory of veteran

On August 1948, Corporal Edward Bankston spent six months in Vietnam serving his country under the United States Marine Corps. His service was like any other veteran; he was injured in war from three bullet wounds.

He was lucky enough to be featured in Time Magazine in a story about the Vietnam War. Bankston passed away on July 20, 1969, around the same time that Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.

On Friday, July 30 of this year Barkerston was honored in his hometown of Picayune, Mississippi at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3084. After the ceremony, Ronnie Stogner, a long-time friend of Barkston, announced the VFW building would be named after Barkston. Stogner and Barkston grew up together here in Picayune; they played little league baseball together and attended the same high school. Barkston had many friends who attend his ceremony, including Charles Smith, Gary Wheat, Ronnie Lowe And Ronnie Stogner, who all enlisted and served in the Marines because of Barkston.

“One day, during a night of drinking Edward encouraged us to enlist in the Marines,” Stogner said.

Mayor Jim Luke, City Council member Janice Stevens and City Manager Freddy Drennan were in attendance Friday to honor Edward Barkston for his service and in his memory.