USM Students Earn Doctor of Audiology White Coats

The School of Speech and Hearing Sciences’ Doctor of Audiology program at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) presented white coats to 10 students during its annual ceremony held last month in the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus.

The White Coat Ceremony is an annual tradition involving third-year doctoral students in audiology who receive their coats while surrounded by University faculty and staff, family, and friends. The ceremony celebrates the end of the academic education for the students and the transition to extensive clinical training during a nine-month externship.

Those earning white coats, with hometowns included:

Brynn Ashmore – Oxford, MS

Margaux Antoine – New Orleans, LA

Reese Johnson – Carriere, MS

Caroline Raley – Mobile, AL

Madison Felsher – Hattiesburg, MS

Jessica Hurt – Ripley, MS

Sarah Burns – Baton Rouge, LA

Deanna Thorpe – Milton, FL

Caitlyn Aldous – Petal, MS

Ezenwanyi Onwuzuruoha – Marietta, GA

These outstanding students were awarded their White Coats by Dr. Lachel Story, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

These students will be completing externships at the Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, North Mississippi ENT Physicians, Biloxi VA Healthcare System, Premiere Hearing and Balance in Mobile, Ala., West Florida Medical Center Clinic, the University of Oklahoma, the Emerge Center in Baton Rouge, La., Louisiana State University, and The University of Texas at San Antonio.

“We as a faculty are extremely proud of what this group of students has accomplished thus far. We expect great things from them and look forward to seeing their impact on our profession,” said Dr. Kimberly Ward, Associate Professor and Audiology Clinical Education Coordinator.

For more information on the School of Speech and Hearing Sciences and the Doctor of Audiology program, please visit at https://www.usm.edu/graduate-programs/audiology.php .

About The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is a comprehensive public research institution delivering transformative programs on campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as online. Founded in 1910, USM is one of only 131 universities in the nation to earn the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s “R1: Doctoral Universities – Very high research activity” designation, and its robust research enterprise includes experts in ocean science and engineering, polymer science and engineering, and large event venue safety and security, among others. USM is also one of only 37 institutions in the nation accredited in theatre, art and design, dance and music. As an economic driver, USM generates an annual economic impact of more than $600 million across the state. USM welcomes a diverse student body of more than 14,000, representing 71 countries, all 50 states, and every county in Mississippi. USM students have collected four Truman Scholarships and 37 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships, while also leading Mississippi with 27 Goldwater Scholarships, an honor that recognizes the next generation of great research scientists. Home to the Golden Eagles, USM competes in 17 Division I sports sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information, visit usm.edu.