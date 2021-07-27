USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families Announces “Honor Corps” Academic Achievement for Spring Semester 2021

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families has recognized the outstanding academic achievement of military-students who earned “Honor Corps” status for the spring semester 2021.

At the close of the semester, 1,015 student-veterans were recognized as having earned “Honor Corps” designation, reflecting their hard work and academic success. While many are first-generation college attendees, such success reflects an extraordinary commitment to classroom excellence and a competitive drive to outperform the general student population.

The USM “Honor Corps” recognizes individuals based on “good standing” enrollment combined with varying degrees of exceptional academic performance. This includes the following values-based achievement categories relating to cumulative Grade Point Averages (GPA):

“Personal Courage” (3.00 to 3.24 GPA)

“Selfless Service” (3.25 to 3.49 GPA)

“Integrity” (3.50 to 3.74 GPA)

“Commitment” (3.75 to 3.99 GPA)

“Follow Me” (4.0 GPA)

A total of 125 military-students earned and/or maintained a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.0 to earn “Follow Me” status. An additional 264 students achieved “Commitment” status; another 233 earned “Integrity” status, whereas 227 others have been designated at the “Selfless Service” level.

“Contrary to what some people may believe, military-students are more likely to navigate their way through difficult challenges, academically achieve and graduate at higher rates than the general student population,” said Center Director Maj. Gen (U.S. Army, ret.) Jeff Hammond. “Independent research supports my observation that military experience promotes adaptability, self-discipline, leadership and management skills. Furthermore, it is my experience that upon graduation and entry into the work force, our military-students are more likely than not to demonstrate appreciation, connection and life-long loyalty toward USM. I am just so proud of our Golden Eagle military-students and their constantly amazing drive to succeed.”

The USM “Honor Corps” reflects the best and brightest in future leaders. For more information on this program and others as well as ways you can support military-students, please visit the USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families website at: www.usm.edu/military-veterans or phone 601-264-4629.